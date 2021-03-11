Lakeland Magic win NBA G League title, beating Delaware

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Cannady, a point guard from Princeton, was 9 of 16 from the field, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers in the finale of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Former Michigan center Jon Teske had 12 points for Lakeland. Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points, and former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe had 15.

Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6. The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over the Erie BayHawks and beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Delaware was the No. 4 seed at 10-5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES