Knicks’ Robinson breaks right foot against Bucks

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson broke his right foot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Knicks said Robinson would be re-evaluated when they return to New York on Sunday.

Robinson, averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes per game, started against the Bucks and played six minutes in the first quarter before leaving.

Robinson was in his fourth game back after returning from a broken right hand, which he sustained in mid-February. He missed 15 games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES