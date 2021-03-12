Jimmy Butler, Heat head to Chicago in fine form

A run of eight victories in nine games has vaulted the Miami Heat over .500 for the first time this season.

“It’s been an objective of ours for several weeks,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “A small hurdle. It was something we wanted to do.”

With that task out of the way, the reigning Eastern Conference champions will look to keep rolling Friday as they visit the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat will be short-handed as they meet the Bulls for the first time this season. After Miami defeated the visiting Orlando Magic 111-103 on Thursday, Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo (knee) and Avery Bradley (calf) won’t travel to Chicago.

Former Bull Jimmy Butler figures to shoulder an additional offensive load for the Heat, a role that didn’t pose a problem against the Magic in Miami’s first game following the All-Star break.

Butler notched 27 points and 11 assists. He had 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Heat outscore the Magic 29-21 in the final 12 minutes.

“Jimmy just controls the game down the stretch for us,” said teammate Kelly Olynyk, who contributed 20 points and seven rebounds. “For us, without Bam, a lot of the stuff is going to run through Jimmy.”

Said Butler: “Bam means so much to us, so I think everybody is just trying to pull his weight.”

Perhaps the Bulls should ignore the news of Adebayo and Bradley’s absences at the United Center.

Chicago opened a five-game homestand Thursday with a 127-105 loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team that was playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who missed the game due to issues related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan felt the team took “some major steps backward.” The interior defense was especially shoddy, as Chicago allowed Philadelphia 78 points in the paint, a season high by a Bulls opponent.

“I didn’t think our guards did a very good job of getting into the ball, and I didn’t think our bigs protected the rim very well,” Donovan said. “And there was plenty of opportunities that we could have broken off the coverage and had our bigs meet their guards at the basket, and we just didn’t do it at all.

“We were all out of sorts on both ends of the floor, but particularly defensively. I just didn’t think that we had any level of physicality.”

The Bulls at least moved closer to full strength, however. Otto Porter Jr. scored three points in his first action since Feb. 1 as he returned from a bout with back spasms. Lauri Markkanen, who missed the past 13 games with a sprained right shoulder, paced Chicago with 23 points while drilling each of his seven attempts from 3-point range.

Markkanen is shooting 43.5 percent from deep this season.

“I felt all right,” Markkanen said. “Physically, obviously there’s still just getting my wind back and my legs back into game shape. I had a couple practices, so it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. I felt all right. Still got a ways to go, but not too bad.”

Miami has won two straight against Chicago overall and three in a row at the United Center.

