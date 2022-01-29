The Utah Jazz will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis.

Utah is coming off a 10-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, which followed a pair of losses to the Phoenix Suns and another loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Jazz are 10 games over .500 but are 2-10 since Jan. 7.

Utah coach Quin Snyder said his players remain positive that things will turn around.

“You’re not going to go into the locker room and see a bunch of smiles, but you’d probably see some guys that have some pride and can feel good at least about the way they’re competing,” Snyder said. “Over the long term, that’s what wins.”

The Jazz played their most recent game without star guard Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and big man Rudy Gobert (calf). Both are listed as day to day.

Mitchell leads the team with 25.5 points per game to go with 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic is next on the scoring list with 17.8 points per game, and Gobert is third with 16.0 points and a team-high 15.1 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson (15.5 points) and Mike Conley (14.1) also are averaging in double figures for the Jazz.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the teams. Utah has won the first three games, including two wins on its home court and one win in Minneapolis.

Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a pair of tough losses on the road against the Warriors and Suns. The Timberwolves had won four of their previous five games before those two defeats.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said his team needed to stay focused. Although the club was competitive against Golden State and Phoenix, ultimately it fell short.

“I hope they’re not satisfied,” Finch said. “Surely the highlight of our season can’t be the good ol’ try.”

Minnesota played without point guard D’Angelo Russell against Phoenix because of a left-shin contusion. Russell’s absence forced Anthony Edwards to take on the role as quarterback of the offense — something he does not particularly love.

“(Russell) is needed because I don’t like bringing the ball up the court,” Edwards said. “I don’t like initiating the offense, not at all.”

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with averages of 24.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the season. Edwards is next with 22.9 points per game, and Russell ranks third with 18.8.

Malik Beasley is fourth on the club with 12.1 points per contest and Patrick Beverley is fifth with an average of 8.7. Beverley has missed the past four games with an ankle injury.

Conley said he had faith that the Jazz’s recent turbulence would settle down soon.

“You know, no moral victories, but we feel like we’re getting closer and closer to being back to who we are,” Conley said.

Teammate Danuel House Jr. agreed.

“We’ve just got to get a few more stops and rebound the basketball,” House said, “and I think we’ll be straight.”

