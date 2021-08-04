Jazz to acquire Eric Paschall from Warriors for draft pick

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade’s parameters said Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA’s moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026.

Paschall posted a farewell on his Twitter account: ”Going to miss dub nation! Love y’all! Love my teammates!”

Now, the 24-year-old Paschall will be teammates with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 40 games last season for Golden State, which lost to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

The Warriors drafted the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall out of Villanova with the 41st pick of the 2019 draft and he made the All-Rookie first team.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement, while The Athletic detailed the draft pick Golden State will receive.

Earlier Wednesday, the Warriors announced they had waived Serbian forward Alen Smailagic.

