SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Malik Beasley scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Collin Sexton added 15 apiece. Utah made 19 3-pointers to earn its second win over Memphis in three days.

Ja Morant had 37 points to pace the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks added 19 points and Tyus Jones chipped in 12. Memphis shot 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

Morant went 5 for 5 from the floor in the first quarter and helped Memphis grab a 26-23 lead. He had 21 points by halftime.

Things unraveled for the Grizzlies in the second period amid a flurry of turnovers and a long shooting drought. Utah held Memphis to a single basket in 6 1/2 minutes. The Jazz also forced eight turnovers during the quarter and scored 10 points off those takeaways.

That opened the door for Utah to take control before halftime. The Jazz ripped off a 24-5 run, punctuated by Jordan Clarkson’s four-point play, to seize a 54-38 lead.

Utah outscored the Grizzlies 38-18 in the second quarter and limited Memphis to 32% shooting from the floor. The Jazz also had 38 second-quarter points in their win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Utah extended its lead to 23 by the end of the third after making seven 3-pointers in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane (right ankle soreness) was inactive. . Steven Adams had a team-high nine rebounds. . Memphis finished with only 13 assists.

Jazz: Markkanen blocked a career-high four shots. . Jarred Vanderbilt totaled 12 assists in the two wins against Memphis. . Utah improved to 4-0 at home.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Jazz: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

—

