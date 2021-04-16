Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sprains right ankle vs Pacers

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Donovan Mitchell exited during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon after suffering a sprained right ankle.

The Jazz announced he would not return.

Mitchell was helped off the court with the assistance of teammates with 8:18 left in the third quarter after severely turning his ankle. The Jazz guard could not put any weight on his right leg. Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes before leaving the game.

Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes before leaving.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES