MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies used a fourth-quarter push to defeat the Golden State Warriors 133-119 on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis and Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points while shooting 7 of 10, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

Jonathan Kuminga matched his season high with 24 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Poole had 21 points and Stephen Curry scored 16, but was 5 of 15 from the field. Klay Thompson added 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, part of the Warriors finishing the night at just 43%.

The Grizzlies were able to close out the game capitalizing on the Warriors’ mistakes and poor shooting. Golden State was 7 of 21 in the fourth quarter and made only one of its eight 3-point attempts.

While Memphis outscored Golden State 29-19 in the final frame, no player reached double figures.

“The ball’s moving and multiple guys are getting opportunities,” Bane said. “Coming down the stretch when everybody’s been involved in the game, it is easy to step up and knock down a big shot.”

The Warriors faced a 14-point deficit in the third but made 16 of 19 free throws and a handful of 3-pointers to cut into Memphis’ advantage. Golden State got within one possession a couple of times early in the fourth, but Memphis went on a 21-3 run to seal its fourth win in the last five games.

“I think we stopped making simple plays,” Draymond Green said of the Warriors’ fourth-quarter collapse. “We got back into the game just by making simple plays. Then you don’t make simple plays and make a couple of mistakes.

“We were fighting an uphill battle all night, so it’s hard to continue to come back.”

For the Grizzlies, it is a change from not so long ago when they struggled in the fourth quarter. They have played better closing games recently.

“It’s really on the defensive side when we’re executing our game plan,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “That’s the biggest thing. Holding teams to 19 points in the fourth quarter is really huge for us.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Green returned after serving a one-game suspension in Friday’s loss to Atlanta after picking up his 16th technical foul this season. He had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. … The game was the second night of Golden State’s 15 back-to-back games this season, the most in the league. “I’m glad this is our last one,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. … Golden State dropped to 7-29 on the road, leaving Kerr shaking his head. “Never in my wildest dream did I see this coming,” Kerr said of the road woes.

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones had 13 points matched his career high with 14 assists. … The win meant the teams split the season series, each winning at home.

SUSPENSION UP

The game was the last of Ja Morant’s league-imposed suspension. The Grizzlies’ All-Star guard was suspended eight games for displaying a gun while at a Colorado strip club in the early hours of March 4. While Morant is eligible to return to the team for Monday’s game against Dallas, he is not expected to play in order to give him time to get back in shape after two weeks away from basketball.

“We’ll see when he gets back in the team environment on Monday,” Jenkins said. “But our anticipation is he is at least out on Monday. We will cross the bridge (regarding Wednesday against Houston) as we get closer.”

LAST WORD

Curry faced the challenge of Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and the Memphis forward’s constant talking guarding him.

Asked about Brooks’ defense, Curry replied: “We played the whole Memphis Grizzlies. Not just him. That’s my thoughts.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Continue a five-game road trip on Monday in Houston.

Grizzlies: Play the second of a four-game homestand on Monday against Dallas.

