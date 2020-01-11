Ingram, Hayes lead Pelicans over Knicks 123-111

NEW YORK (AP)Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Jaxson Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 123-111 Friday night.

Lonzo Ball had 15 points and 11 assists, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans won for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Taj Gibson led the Knicks with a season-high 19 points, shooting 8 for 8 from the field. RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton finished with 15. The Knicks lost their fifth straight following a season-best three-game winning streak.

Ingram had 10 points in the first quarter and Gibson scored 10 of the Knicks’ first 23 points. New York had several three-point leads and the Pelicans were never ahead by more than five before settling for a 33-31 edge after the first quarter.

Things opened up a bit in the second quarter. The Pelicans went on a 15-3 run to take their largest advantage of the half, 53-42, and led the rest of the way.

New York scored the next seven points and pulled to 56-53, but Ingram scored seven of his 17 first-half points in the final minute to give the Pelicans a 67-61 halftime lead.

The Knicks scored the first five points of the second half, with Barrett’s free throw bringing them to 67-66. New Orleans was ahead 76-74 before a 9-0 spurt before settling for a 95-86 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Ball’s uncontested layup with 3:06 left produced a 118-100 advantage for the Pelicans.

JJ Redick (12) and E’Twuan Moore (11) also scored in double figures for the Pelicans.

Bobby Portis added 13 points and Mitchell Robinson scored 12 for the Knicks,

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, who still hasn’t played this season, was on the court warming up pregame and showed off a through-the-legs windmill dunk. … The Pelicans have won five of seven against the Knicks and trail the all-time series 19-18.

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr. missed his eighth straight game with a left oblique strain. He last suited up Dec. 23 vs. Washington. … Gibson became the eighth different New York player to lead the team in scoring this season.

SCORING VOID

The Knicks’ top two scorers, Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle, remained on the sideline. Morris missed his third straight game with a sore neck, and Randle has missed back-to-back games for personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: New Orleans visits Boston on Saturday.

Knicks: New York hosts Miami on Sunday.

