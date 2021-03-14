Hot Hawks looking for revenge against Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to end a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they travel to Atlanta to play a hot Hawks team they have defeated the last four times the teams have met.

The Cavs were off Saturday after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 116-82 on Friday. The Hawks rolled to a 121-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and have their first four-game winning streak since April 2017, the last year they made the playoffs.

The Cavs have defeated the Hawks twice this season, 96-91 at Atlanta on Jan. 2 and 112-111 at Cleveland on Feb. 23, when they shot 52.6 percent from the field and broke a 10-game losing streak.

Collin Sexton has scored at least 23 points in each of the last four games against Atlanta, averaging 26 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals in those games. Sexton has shot 53.5 percent from the floor and 40 percent on 3-pointers in the four contests.

A rivalry of sorts has developed between Sexton and Atlanta’s Trae Young, a pair of the league’s exciting third-year players. Young has scored 28 and 16 points in two games against the Cavs this year. Overall, Young is averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 assists and Sexton is averaging 23.9 points and 4.3 assists.

Another developing duel is the competition between centers. Atlanta’s Clint Capela and Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen are among the top shot blockers in the league.

Capela averages 14.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, with 14 rebounds and two blocks Saturday. Allen averages 9.8 rebounds and a career-high 1.72 blocks. He had three blocks on Friday and has swatted at least one shot in 20 of his 24 appearances with the team.

But the Cleveland offense took the night off on Friday, shooting just 34.1 percent from the floor and only 21.9 percent on 3-pointers. The 82 points were the Cavaliers’ second-lowest total of the season, one more than the season-low 81 at New York on Jan. 29.

It will help to have Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. back in the lineup; both returned from lengthy absences on Friday, but remain on restricted minutes. Love had four points in 10 minutes, Nance had 11 points in 28 minutes.

“It just felt great to feel like I was playing meaningful basketball,” said Love. “Just happy more than anything else to be out there. It’ll probably take me a couple weeks to feel like myself, but just wanted to get out there and get up and down the floor more than anything.”

The Hawks are playing their eighth back-to-back of the season. They swept both ends the last time they played two games in two days, defeating Miami and Orlando on the road March 2-3, the first time they’ve come away with two victories in that situation.

Atlanta coach Nate McMillan, who is 4-0 as the head coach since taking over for Lloyd Pierce on March 1, said the club won’t make big changes with the way games are managed in the second half of the season.

“You just can’t do that in the middle of the season, change everything we’ve been doing,” McMillan said. “What we have in is good, it’s working, we have to just do it and do it better.”

