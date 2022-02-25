NEW YORK (AP)Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation.

The league announced the fine Friday, saying it stemmed from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during the NBA All-Star weekend, including following the game on Sunday night.

A six-time All-Star, Butler had two points and two steals in nine minutes for Team LeBron in its 163-160 victory over Team Durant.

