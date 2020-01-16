Live Now
Hawks F Parsons sustains concussion in wreck after practice

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons was involved in a car wreck after practice Wednesday.

Parsons sustained a concussion and whiplash, according to a statement from the team. He will enter the NBA’s concussion protocol and won’t travel to Friday’s game at San Antonio.

The Hawks provided no additional details on the accident.

Parsons is in his first and likely only season with Atlanta, which acquired him from Memphis last summer in a trade of overpriced players.

The 31-year-old Parsons is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract. He has played just five games for the rebuilding Hawks, averaging 2.8 points.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

