Hawks’ Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has progressed to one-on-one drills with contact as he recovers from a fractured right knee.

Bogdanovic, a 28-year-old from Serbia, has been out since a Jan. 9 game against the Charlotte Hornets. The next step in his rehab will be to take part in team practices.

The Hawks signed Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million contract during a free-agency spending spree designed to upgrade a roster that has undergone a complete overhaul since the team last made the playoffs in 2017.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was averaging 9.9 points in nine games with two starts before his injury. He had hoped to return before the March 5-10 All-Star break, but it appears his recovery will take a bit longer.

