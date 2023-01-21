WASHINGTON (AP)Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain.

”He’ll be evaluated tomorrow. We’ll see where it is,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. ”I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed.”

Porzingis scored 17 points.

Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford capped a 10-0 run that gave Washington a 37-23 advantage near the end of the first quarter.

”We just didn’t have the physicality tonight that we needed. There was just a different level of energy.” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. ”We didn’t have our presence and our physicality early, with the ball pressure that we needed, and so they were comfortable stepping into each one of their shots.”

Hachimura went to work in the second, scoring 10 points in a span of under 2 1/2 minutes. His second of two quick 3-pointers gave Washington a 52-32 lead.

”He was terrific. I loved his aggression off the bench,” Unseld said. ”I think once he sees one or two go in, it kind of gets him going.”

Unseld took Hachimura out with 2:14 remaining, needing one more point for a new career high.

”I just was worried,” Unseld said. ”Last thing we need is for someone else to go down.”

The Wizards won their second straight game with Beal back – and he had eight assists on the night – but now they have another injury to deal with. Porzingis hobbled down the tunnel after hurting his ankle and didn’t return.

Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner contributed 20 and Paolo Banchero scored 15.

Delon Wright scored 15 points with eight assists and shot 5 of 5 from the field for Washington.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando fell to 1-8 this season in the second game of a back-to-back. The Magic were coming off a 123-110 win over New Orleans on Friday night.

Wizards: Kuzma reached 20 points for the 30th time this season, a career high. He did it 29 times in 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Lakers. … The Wizards went 18 for 34 from 3-point range. … Washington shot 54% from the field and had seven players in double figures. Gafford scored 14 points. … The Wizards had 34 assists and eight turnovers.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Boston on Monday night.

Wizards: Visit Dallas on Tuesday night.

