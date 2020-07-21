Grizzlies will be without Justise Winslow in NBA’s restart

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Justise Winslow for the rest of the NBA’s restarted season because of an injured hip.

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Winslow fell a day earlier after absorbing contact during an intrasquad scrimmage. Further evaluation revealed a hip injury that will keep him out the rest of this season. Winslow is expected to make a full recovery, the team said in a statement.

The Grizzlies acquired Winslow in a February trade that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. A back issue delayed Winslow’s debut with Memphis, which was expected to be a road game in Portland in March until the NBA stopped play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Memphis currently holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 3 1/2-game lead going into the NBA’s seeding games. The Grizzlies’ first opponent in a seeding game is the Trail Blazers on July 31.

