The host Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will both try to bounce back from disappointing losses when they meet Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies had a 10-point halftime lead but let it slip away in a 123-112 loss Sunday night to a Houston Rockets’ team that had lost its last 12 games.

The Pelicans led by 11 points with 3:22 left in regulation at Denver, but couldn’t hold off Nikola Jokic in a 138-130 overtime loss Sunday night. New Orleans had won its previous four games since the All-Star break by an average of 26.8 points.

Pelicans coach Willie Green credited the Nuggets for their comeback, but added that the experience could be beneficial to his young team as it fights to hang on to 10th place in the Western Conference.

“It’s really valuable for us,” Green said. “It’s going to continue to build our guys, our toughness, our mentality. We’ll be better from going through these types of experiences.”

Jokic finished with 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks. He had 32 of his points after halftime and the Nuggets overcame a four-point deficit early in overtime, helping Denver score the final 12 points of the game.

Brandon Ingram overcame a scoreless first quarter to lead New Orleans with 38 points.

“I think he’s just in a good rhythm,” Green said of Ingram. “He’s playing a little faster, he’s getting to his spots. He’s feeling it right now.”

CJ McCollum added 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 14 rebounds while battling Jokic before fouling out in the fourth quarter, while Devonte’ Graham had 12 points.

Graham and Ingram each missed one of two free throws in the final 17.9 seconds of regulation, enabling Jokic to tie the score and force the extra period by making a dunk and two free throws in the final seconds.

“This game should’ve been won in regulation,” McCollum said.

Memphis lost control of its game when Houston scored a season-high 40 points in the third quarter for a pivotal 10-point edge in the period to tie the score.

“We gave them too much life in the game,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We could have been up 20 if you ask me. We didn’t come out with the urgency we needed to. It felt like we played down the entire night.”

Memphis trailed by one point midway through the fourth quarter before the Rockets took control with a 10-1 run.

“They played great. We played terrible,” Jenkins said. “They played great the entire the game. We didn’t play well individually. We didn’t play well as a team. They kicked our butts.”

The Grizzlies were in a virtual tie with Golden State for the second-best record in the West before the Warriors’ game Monday. But Memphis has won just three of its last seven games.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points, and Ja Morant had 22 but made just 7 of 20 field-goal attempts. Steven Adams had a season-high 23 points to go with 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies were 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Morant said. “I know I know didn’t. I’ve got to be better.”

