PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night.

Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists.

Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He was 14 of 17 from the field.

”We’re a good team. That’s how we view ourselves. And we know what makes us a good team,” Lillard said after the Blazers improved to 10-4. ”In the past we had to say `somebody needs to get it going’ and the energy on our team now is `we’ve got to get some stops.”’

Grant had 19 points in the first half. He added 10 in the third quarter to help Portland take a 93-89 lead going into the fourth.

”I’ve been getting a lot of open looks, making it easier for me to make a decision,” Grant said about his hot shooting. ”I like open shots.”

Poeltl’s layup gave the Spurs a 94-93 lead with 10:55 to go and they pushed the lead to six points multiple times.

”He was a monster tonight,” Spurs guard Tre Jones said. ”He’s always consistent in what he brings. He’s going to do what he does best: fill the gaps on offense and be our anchor on defense.”

A layup by Drew Eubanks cut it to 106-102, followed by a basket from Simons to make it 106-104 with 4:21 left. A turnover by Keldon Johnson on the next Spurs possession led to a 3-point play for Eubanks to give Portland the lead back at 107-106 3:57 left. Eubanks played 33 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

”Drew had a lot of energy playing against his former team,” Simons said. ”He was more hyped than everyone else. He had a different intensity, he was very emotional which helped us in that fourth quarter. That propelled us.”

Lillard’s steal led to a 3-pointer that gave Portland a 110-106 lead.

Portland returned home from a road trip that saw them go 4-2, including two wins at the buzzer. … Blazers starting center Jusuf Nurkic made his return after a three-game absence because of a thigh injury. He had nine points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

