MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday’s game in Minnesota due to right knee soreness.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday’s absence is to manage Antetokounmpo’s knees and health, and added that the two-time league MVP ”did get banged up” in a recent game. Antetokounmpo has periodically missed games this season to manage his health, a total of 11.

Budenholzer said he hopes the knee issue is short-term.

Antetokounmpo is again among the leading candidates for MVP, averaging 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Milwaukee enters play Saturday in second in the Eastern Conference at 44-26.

Budenholzer said guard Pat Connaughton will play Saturday for the first time since breaking a bone in his right hand on Feb. 10.

