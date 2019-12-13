G League adding a team in Mexico City starting next season

MEXICO CITY (AP)The G League is going to Mexico.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday night that Capitanes – a Mexico City-based team from the top Mexican pro league – will be joining the G League starting with the 2020-21 season as the league’s 29th team.

Capitanes becomes the first G League team from outside the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made shortly before Dallas and Detroit played the first of two NBA regular-season games happening this week in Mexico City.

Silver says bringing a G League team to Mexico City ”is a historic milestone for the NBA which demonstrates our commitment to basketball fans in Mexico and across Latin America.”

The initial agreement between Capitanes and the G League is for five years.

