Filipino prospect Kai Sotto signs with G League

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Kai Sotto, a 7-foot-2 center from the Philippines, has become the fourth player to sign with the new G League select team for next season.

Sotto’s signing was announced Wednesday. He joins five-star high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the new team, one that will be unaffiliated with any NBA club or any existing G League franchise.

Sotto spent this past season at a development academy in Atlanta.

He turned 18 on Monday and had gotten attention during the recruiting process from several SEC schools but decided the G League’s path toward preparing for the 2021 NBA draft was his best choice.

Sotto took part in the Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago this past February during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss