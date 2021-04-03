Embiid returns to 76ers lineup after missing 10 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games this season. He was injured on March 12 at Washington, and the 76ers went 7-3 without him.

The MVP candidate has missed a total of 16 games with back and knee injuries this season.

