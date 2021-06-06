Embiid plays in Game 1 for 76ers with injured right knee

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joel Embiid was in the starting lineup Sunday even with a cartilage tear in his right knee for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid and the top-seeded Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid was injured in Monday’s Game 4 loss in the opening round against Washington and missed the Game 5 clincher. He was limited to shooting drills in practice this week and his status was uncertain right through warmups.

The Sixers are 42-13 with the NBA MVP finalist in the lineup. Without him, they are 11-11.

Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter sat out the opener with a sore right knee.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES