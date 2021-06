ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular and scenic road seems to have turned dangerous for motorcyclists. Bikers and lawmakers, in that area, believe it is because of a recent road project by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. While motorcyclists said a new seal on Sandia Crest Road is making the pavement dangerous and slick, NMDOT said it is just standard road maintenance.

Zantaysah Deleon said she is devastated following the death of her best friend, 25-year-old Jessie "Jay" Baldonado. "He just found out that he was going to be a dad," Delone said. "He was very excited about that."