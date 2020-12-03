Denver Nuggets re-sign Paul Millsap to one-year deal

DENVER (AP)The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal.

Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games.

Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range.

The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09 and his re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.

Last month, Millsap’s agent, DeAngelo Simmons, told The Athletic that Millsap’s deal with Denver would be worth more than $10 million.

Millsap signed a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver in 2017 and last year he was set to make $30 million before having to take a coronavirus pay cut like the rest of the NBA’s players.

