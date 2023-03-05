LOS ANGELES (AP)Anthony Davis scored 39 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday despite Stephen Curry’s 27 points in his return to the lineup.

The Lakers led most of the game but a 3-pointer by Golden State’s Anthony Lamb tied it at 91 with 5:37 remaining in the game. Los Angeles ran off seven straight points and would go up 103-95 before 3-pointers by Klay Thompson and Curry made it a two-point game with 1:46 remaining.

That would be as close as the Warriors would get though as they missed three straight from beyond the arc and the Lakers converted at the foul line.

Austin Reaves scored 16 points and Troy Brown Jr. 14 for the Lakers, who have split their four games with LeBron James out of the lineup due to a foot tendon injury.

Curry, who missed 11 games due to a left leg injury, was 3 of 11 from the field with eight points after three quarters but scored 19 in the final 12 minutes.

Thompson added 22 points as the Warriors had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Los Angeles took three of the four meetings against the defending NBA champions.

The Lakers jumped out to a 32-12 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter on the strength of a 28-5 run that included 12 points by Davis.

The Warriors countered with a 28-9 rally that was keyed by six 3-pointers. Curry had eight straight points during the run while Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole scored six apiece.

A 3-pointer by DiVincenzo tied it at 57 early in the third quarter before the Lakers scored 10 straight points. Los Angeles had a 78-72 lead at the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Draymond Green had 15 points and nine rebounds. …. Thompson scored the first nine points before Poole hit a free throw with 6:43 remaining in the first.

Lakers: Mo Bamba sprained his left ankle during the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Travel to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Memphis on Tuesday.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports