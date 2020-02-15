Common named MVP, Team Wilbon wins All-Star Celebrity Game

CHICAGO (AP)Rapper and actor Common had 10 points and four steals to earn Most Valuable Player honors in the All-Star Celebrity Game as Team Wilbon beat Team Stephen A, 62-47 on Friday night.

Rapper Famous Los scored 25 points and former NBA player Quentin Richardson had 12 points and 12 rebounds at Wintrust Arena in the first on-court event of All-Star Weekend.

The 47-year-old Common also had five rebounds and three assists and led a trapping defense by Team Wilbon that broke open the game in the second quarter.

WNBA player A’ja Wilson had 11 points and rapper Quavo and former NBA player Darius Miles had nine points apiece for Team Stephen A.

The victory capped a winning day for coach Michael Wilbon, who earlier in the day was announced along with NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen as a recipient of the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.