Clippers without Beverley in Game 2 because of calf injury

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Patrick Beverley missed Game 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round series against Dallas, leaving Los Angeles without one of its top defenders against Luka Doncic.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the guard had a left calf injury and wasn’t moving well at shootaround, so the team decided to scratch him from the game Wednesday.

Beverley is known as a tenacious defender and Rivers said he is one of the Clippers’ most vocal players on that side of the floor. He also hit a couple 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 118-110 victory in Game 1 for the second-seeded Clippers.

Doncic scored 42 points in the opener but the Clippers forced him into 11 turnovers.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss