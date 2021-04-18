Clippers poised to start new streak vs. T-Wolves

After their seven-game winning streak came to an end Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers will look to get back on track at home against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Clippers dropped a three-point game in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Clippers have played well at home so far this season. They recently finished 7-2 on a nine-game homestand and are 22-8 at home.

“We’re playing the right way, we’re moving the basketball and we’re making plays for one another,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said, when asked about his team’s recent success. “It’s fun to play that way, and that’s why our guys are getting so much enjoyment playing the game, because we’re playing the right way.

“I would say offensively, just understanding who we are and picking our spots, and guys playing the right way and making the right play.”

The Clippers have dealt with their share of injuries. Big man Serge Ibaka (lower back) and point guard Patrick Beverley (broken left hand) have missed significant time, and Kawhi Leonard (foot) has also missed games here and there due to injury.

However, Paul George has stepped up to fill the void offensively. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, George has scored 30-plus points in his last five games.

“I like where we are at,” George said. “I think the team is in a great place. We’re ready to rock. We’re just building.”

Minnesota opens a four-game road trip against the Clippers. The Timberwolves have lost four of their last six games and are a league-worst 5-23 on the road this season.

However, rookie swingman Anthony Edwards continues to make an impact for his team. Edwards has had a steal in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest by a rookie in team history.

The NBA record for a rookie is 31 games in a row by Chris Paul over the 2005-06 season.

The Timberwolves finished with seven players in double figures in a 119-111 victory over the Miami Heat at home on Friday before heading out to Los Angeles.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points in the win. Towns had missed the past two games because of personal reasons on the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death. The Timberwolves lost games to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks by double-digits with Towns absent.

“This win meant a lot to me,” Towns said. “Just being able to do what I love and be able to be on the court with these guys. I made a text message before I went on my apps and told them (his teammates) how important they are to me in my life, especially at this stage of my life.

“I feel like in a lot of ways, other than having a very blessed, great support system like I have, those guys kind of saved my life, the way my mind was working and still works. Every single day they bring great comfort to me and make the game fun.”

