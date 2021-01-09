Clippers looking for bounce-back vs. visiting Bulls

The Los Angeles Clippers will seek to regroup from a crushing loss to the Golden State Warriors when they host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

On Friday, the Clippers blew a 20-point, second-half lead and lost 115-105 to the Warriors in San Francisco. Paul George scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points. But the two superstars managed just two points each in the fourth quarter.

Serge Ibaka produced 19 points, hitting 9 of 12 shots, with seven rebounds.

Golden State outscored Los Angeles 64-40 in the second half. Eighteen turnovers didn’t help the Clippers.

“Our third quarter was terrible as far as defense,” Leonard said, according to ESPN.com. “Them able to get easy looks, coming down just laying up the ball with no one there. Steph Curry did a few times.”

The Clippers coasted to a 65-51 advantage at the break before Curry and the Warriors seized command.

“We got to be better. All of us included,” George said, according to ESPN.com. “This was a team loss, more than anything. We just got to get better.”

The Bulls have been playing well but came up short in another close contest, falling 117-115 at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The loss came on the heels of a four-point setback at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Against the Lakers, Zach LaVine had 38 points and six assists but missed a crucial jumper late that would have given Chicago a lead. LaVine, who scored 19 points in the first half by hitting his first eight shots, converted 14 of 22 attempts overall, including 4 of 7 3-pointers.

He is averaging 29.3 points per game through three games of the Bulls’ current road trip

“I’m going to go out there and try to help our team win. That’s my mentality,” said LaVine, according to the Bulls’ website. “I’d rather go down swinging than striking out with the bat on my shoulder.”

Wendell Carter Jr. had a season-high 23 points and seven rebounds, and Thaddeus Young finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulls, who have lost two of three during their four-game road trip.

Otto Porter Jr. left the game in the first half with back spasms and did not return. His status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

Forward Lauri Markkanen isn’t expected to play against the Clippers due to the NBA’s health and protocols policy. Markkanen has missed six games.

