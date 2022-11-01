LOS ANGELES (AP)Paul George hit a go-ahead jumper with six seconds remaining, finishing with 35 points as the Los Angeles Clippers edged past the Houston Rockets 95-93 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. Leonard missed his fifth game and Wall sat out his second, both because of knee injury management.

K.J. Martin scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Rockets (1-8), who dropped their fourth in a row.

George’s 3-pointer tied the game 93-all with 39 seconds remaining. That got fans on their feet for the final seconds.

George stole the ball from former Clipper Eric Gordon. After another timeout, Reggie Jackson inbounded to George, who hit a jumper that gave the Clippers their first lead of the fourth quarter.

Gordon’s shot missed at the buzzer and he gestured to indicate he thought he’d been fouled.

George had three costly turnovers in the final minutes after hitting a 3-pointer that drew the Clippers within two earlier in the fourth. His first led to a dunk by Kevin Porter Jr. After George’s second turnover, he got called for an offensive foul.

George fed Zubac for a dunk that again got the Clippers within two. But Jalen Green answered with a basket to keep Houston ahead.

Martin, who finished four points off his career high, got hot late in the third and early in the fourth. Tari Eason and Martin combined to score 11 points in a row to put Houston back in front, 76-71, late in the third.

Martin had Houston’s first five points of the fourth before missing two free throws with the Rockets clinging to a two-point lead.

The teams traded narrow leads in the third, when George scored 12 points.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate reaggravated the ankle injury that forced him to miss the season’s first four games. He’s day-to-day and will be re-evaluated in Houston.

Clippers: Robert Covington remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. … Los Angeles has won seven of its last eight against the Rockets.

LEONARD TO STAY HOME

Leonard won’t be joining the Clippers for their quick two-game trip to Texas this week.

”He’s frustrated. He wants to be out on the floor,” coach Tyronn Lue said. ”Then not being on the floor, now you can’t travel. He wants to travel, but the doctor says it’s not the right thing to do right now with the stiffness (in his knee) and what he’s going through.”

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Wednesday in Houston.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports