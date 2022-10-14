LeBron James’ total points and his season-ending rank on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after each of his first 19 NBA seasons:

2003-04 – 1,654, tied for 1,156th

2004-05 – 3,829, tied for 764th

2005-06 – 6,307, 489th

2006-07 – 8,439, 353rd

2007-08 – 10,689, 249th

2008-09 – 12,993, 158th

2009-10 – 15,251, 110th

2010-11 – 17,362, 70th

2011-12 – 19,045, 47th

2012-13 – 21,081, 32nd

2013-14 – 23,170, 27th

2014-15 – 24,913, 20th

2015-16 – 26,833, 11th

2016-17 – 28,787, 7th

2017-18 – 31,038, 7th

2018-19 – 32,543, 4th

2019-20 – 34,241, 3rd

2020-21 – 35,367, 3rd

2021-22 – 37,062, 2nd