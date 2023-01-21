TORONTO (AP)Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics’ game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries.

Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.

Williams stayed in the game after teammate Jaylen Brown collided with his left knee in the opening quarter, but Williams did not return for the second half because of a hyperextended knee.

Toronto led 57-50 at the break.

Williams had left knee surgery last March, but returned in the playoffs.

The Celtics, who came in on an eight-game winning streak, were already without leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who sat because of a sore left wrist. Tatum is averaging 31.2 points, the third-highest total in the league, and a career-high 8.5 rebounds.

