Bulls C Gafford leaves with right thumb injury

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left Wednesday night’s game against Washington after he hurt his right thumb on a steal.

Gafford’s thumb was bent back after he picked off a pass by Ian Mahinmi early in the first quarter. The 6-foot-11 Gafford called timeout and ran off the court in the direction of the Bulls’ locker room.

Gafford was selected by Chicago in the second round of last year’s draft. He was averaging 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds coming into the game.

Luke Kornet came in after Gafford departed.

