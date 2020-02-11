Live Now
New Hampshire primary voting in full swing, as Democratic front-runners look for an edge
Closings & Delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Bucks without Giannis, who announces new baby on Twitter

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings after the All-Star forward posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who also is scheduled to be a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tweeted“Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house” on Monday afternoon.

It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 13,5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 45-7, including going 4-0 in games without Antetokounmpo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞