DETROIT (AP)The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday available for their Monday night game with the Detroit Pistons.

The Bucks released an injury report Monday that listed both players as out for the game. Holiday won’t be available for personal reasons and Antetokounmpo has a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo has missed 11 games over the course of the season due to left knee soreness, but this will be the first time he’s been out with a sore right knee. This will be the 16th game overall that the two-time MVP has missed this season.

The Bucks are playing two nights after losing 129-106 at Denver in a matchup of the two conference leaders. The Bucks are 1 ½ games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Division standings.

