Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson agree to immediate split

Leon Rose's first week as the president of the New York Knicks featured the best win of the season, which was all but overshadowed by a controversy involving superfan Spike Lee, and then two losses where chants of "Sell the Team" were drowned out by loud music in the final minutes on at least one occasion.

The Knicks hope the second week of Rose's tenure is less eventful, and it starts Sunday night when they host the Detroit Pistons.