Bradley Beal, Wizards look to stay hot vs. Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards sprinted toward the All-Star break by winning eight of their last 11 games.

The Wizards look to avenge one of the three missteps from that stretch on Wednesday night when they return from the break to visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bradley Beal is averaging an NBA-best 32.9 points per game and is bidding to become the first player to win the scoring title while playing for the Wizards/Bullets. He scored at least 33 points in four of his last five games, with the exception being a 23-point performance in Washington’s 125-111 loss to Memphis on March 2.

Beal also represented the Wizards in the All-Star Game, scoring 26 points to pace Team Durant in a losing effort. He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

“It was amazing,” Beal said. “It was amazing just to be out on the floor with 20-plus other guys in the league who are phenomenal at what they do. For me to start, that felt great. I was happy about it. I enjoyed every single moment being out there on the floor. I’m happy we were able to compete and have fun with it.”

Like Beal, Russell Westbrook scored 23 points against the Grizzlies on March 2, and he added 15 assists. Westbrook, however, committed eight of the Wizards’ 22 turnovers in the setback.

Westbrook followed that effort two nights later with 27 points and 11 assists in Washington’s 119-117 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The double-double was Westbrook’s 22nd of the season and 12th straight, marking the longest active streak in the league.

Ja Morant scored 35 points against the Wizards and matched that total two nights later in the Grizzlies’ 112-111 loss to Milwaukee. Morant scored 28 of his 35 points in the second half vs. the Bucks, helping Memphis overcome an 18-point deficit before Jrue Holiday’s baseline jumper with two seconds remaining led to its undoing.

“We were down, came out in the second half playing very hard and how we need to play and (put ourselves) in a position to win the game,” said Morant, who averages team-best totals in points (19.8) and assists (7.7).

“I feel like as long as we continue to play like that each and every night for 48 minutes, we’ll win a lot of basketball games. Each and every night, I got confidence we’re going to win the basketball game.”

Coach Taylor Jenkins elected to take a glass-half-full approach after the Grizzlies suffered their fourth loss in seven games to even their record after 32 contests.

“It’s not all about the wins and losses as much as it’s about how hard you’re playing, how well you’re playing,” Jenkins said. “I think we’ve done that. It’s allowed these guys to find ways to get better and remain competitive every single night.”

Jonas Valanciunas followed an 11-point, 16-rebound performance against Washington with 13 points and 12 rebounds vs. Milwaukee. He has a double-double in eight of his past nine games.

