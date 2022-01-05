Blazers’ Lillard out next 3 games with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of lower abdominal tendinopathy.

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics.

Lillard was expected to miss Wednesday night’s game against visiting Miami, as well as home games Friday against Cleveland and Sunday against Sacramento.

Lillard has averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season. He has missed seven games this season because of the injury, including Monday night’s 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

