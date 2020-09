Doris Burke will reach another milestone later this month when she calls the conference and NBA Finals for ESPN Radio, becoming the first woman to serve as a game analyst on a network television or radio broadcast this deep into the postseason.

''Doris is a trailblazer who continues to reimagine what is possible for women in broadcasting and we know she'll thrive in this history-making radio analyst role,'' said Stephanie Druley, ESPN's executive vice president of event and studio production.