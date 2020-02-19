BIG3 to start in Memphis, adds 5 other new cities for 2020

Closings & Delays
LOS ANGELES (AP)The BIG3 will begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, one of six cities the league will visit for the first time.

The 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube and composed largely of former NBA players will play every Saturday, except for July 4, until the champion is crowned Aug. 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Other first-time hosts in the 10-week season are Minneapolis, Washington, Sacramento, California; Hartford, Connecticut, and Portland, Oregon, where the first-round of the playoffs will be held on Aug. 22 at the Moda Center.

The league lowered its minimum age from 27 to 22 this season and added a feature in which a challenged call will lead to a 1-on-1 game to determine the winner.

