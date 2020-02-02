Beal has 34, Irving injures knee as Wizards top Nets 113-107

WASHINGTON (AP)Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Saturday night.

The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter. He was held to a season-low 11 points, a night after scoring a season-best 54.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 12 straight points for Brooklyn late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, led the Nets with 26 points. Joe Harris had 22 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the second straight victory for the Wizards, just their third winning streak of the season.

Beal, who found out on Thursday that he wasn’t selected for the All-Star Game, has scored at least 30 in six straight games. His free throw with 2:13 to play gave Washington a 107-106 lead.

Irving and Beal got tangled up on a held ball with 5:29 remaining. Irving was on the floor for several minutes, holding his right knee. After coming to his feet and remaining on the court for a jump ball – in which he didn’t jump – Irving left the floor.

TIP INS:

Nets: Are 2-5 on the second night of back-to-backs. … Coach Kenny Atkinson says Irving reminds him of another player that’s been in the news this week. ”Patrick Mahomes, I think he does similar things,” Atkinson said. ”I’m no Andy Reid, that’s for sure. I think you have to give great players freedom.” … Garrett Temple scored 17 points, 14 in the first quarter.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks hopes that F Rui Hachimura, who hasn’t played since Dec. 16 with a groin injury, is ready to return Monday. He was hoping for a return on Saturday. ”It’s not a setback,” Brooks said. ”It’s a feel thing. He still has a little bit of rust that we want to take off his game.” … C Moe Wagner (ankle) and G Jordan McRae (ankle) are nearing returns, too, according to Brooks.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Wizards: Host Golden State on Monday.

