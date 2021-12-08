Barrett makes 7 3s, Knicks beat Spurs to snap 3-game skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP)R.J. Barrett made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, and the New York Knicks snapped a three-game skid, beating the San Antonio Spurs 121-109 on Monday night.

New York ended a seven-game losing streak at San Antonio.

Alec Burks scored 18 points, Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and Julius Randle had 15 for the Knicks.

Derrick White had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs, who have dropped two straight after a season-long three-game winning streak. Dejounte Murray added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Knicks were 18 for 38 on 3-pointers with Barrett going 7 for 8.

New York took advantage of the Spurs’ smaller lineups, out-rebounding the Spurs 56-49 and enjoying a 21-8 advantage in second-chance points.

San Antonio got even smaller when starting forward Keldon Johnson exited early in the third quarter with a sprained right ankle. Johnson was injured with 1:21 left in the first half after stepping on Poeltl’s foot. He started the second half but appeared to be in some pain before heading to the locker room.

The teams got off to a sluggish start, combining to score 28 points in the opening 8 minutes on 10-for-29 shooting along with six turnovers.

Barrett made two 3s during a 10-2 run that gave New York a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter. The Spurs briefly got within nine points in the fourth but couldn’t trim the lead any further.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York’s previous victory at San Antonio was Jan. 2, 2014. Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert each had 27 points to lead the Knicks to a 105-101 win. … C Mitchell Robinson injured his back with 56.4 seconds left in the third quarter after an awkward landing but remained in the game. Robinson went flying after his legs were clipped when Spurs C Drew Eubanks dived for a loose ball. … After saying before the game he was still ”mulling” his starters, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau added Nerlens Noel to what has become a recent regular starting lineup of Randle, Burks, Barrett and Evan Fournier. Noel has started four games this season. … New York is 7-4 on the road but entered having lost three of four away from home.

Spurs: G Devin Vassell missed his third straight game with a bruised right quadriceps. … The Spurs entered Monday having played the fewest games of any NBA team. That will change quickly as the Spurs play five games in seven days. … San Antonio is 4-7 at home and has not had a winning record at AT&T Center since winning its season opener.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Indiana on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Denver on Thursday.

