Sportlight-March 19

By The Associated Press=

March 19

1942 – The Thoroughbred Racing Associations of the United States is formed, with John C. Clark president.

1950 – Babe Didrikson Zaharias shoots a record 298 and beats Clair Doran by eight strokes to capture the U.S. Women’s Open.

1950 – The Rochester Royals win their 15th consecutive game, 97-66 over the Baltimore Bullets to set an NBA record for consecutive victories to close a season.

1955 – San Francisco wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 77-63 victory over La Salle.

1955 – Dick Ricketts and Si Green combine for 56 points to lead Duquesne to a 70-58 triumph over Dayton in the NIT championship.

1956 – The Minneapolis Lakers defeat the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 for the biggest rout in NBA playoff history.

1960 – Ohio State wins the NCAA basketball title with a 75-55 victory against California.

1960 – Mach Herndon’s 26 points leads Bradley to a 88-72 triumph over Providence for the NIT title. Lenny Wilkens scores 25 points for the Friars.

1966 – Texas Western, starting five black players, wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 72-65 upset of all-white Kentucky.

1966 – BYU beats New York University 97-84 for the NIT championship.

1972 – The Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women holds its first basketball championship and Immaculata beats West Chester State 52-48.

1972 – The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99 for the most lopsided victory in NBA history.

1994 – Hartford’s Brian Propp reaches the 1,000-point mark with a goal in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

1995 – Chicago’s Michael Jordan returns from his 17-month retirement. Wearing No. 45, he shoots 7-of-28 from the field and scores 19 points in the Bulls’ 103-96 overtime loss at Indiana.

1998 – The U.S. women’s soccer team sustains the worst loss in its 13-year history, falling 4-1 to reigning World Cup champion Norway in the Algarve Cup.

2006 – Tennessee’s Candace Parker is the first woman to dunk in an NCAA tournament game, jamming one-handed on a breakaway 6:12 into the second-seeded Lady Vols’ 102-54 victory against an Army team that was making its NCAA tournament debut.

2011 – Duke gives coach Mike Krzyzewski his 900th career victory, a 73-71 win over Michigan, and the Blue Devils advance to the round of 16 for the 12th time in 14 years.

2014 – Chris Eversley scores 19 points to help Cal Poly become the first team in 59 years with 19 losses to win an NCAA Tournament game, beating Texas Southern 81-69 on in the First Four.

2015 – Lindsey Vonn wins the final super-G of the season and with it her 19th crystal globe trophy – equaling the record of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

2015 – R.J. Hunter’s 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining caps a comeback from a 12-point deficit and lifts 14th-seeded Georgia State over third-seeded Baylor 57-56 in the NCAA Tournament.

2015 – William Lee scores the last four points for 14th-seeded UAB in its 60-59 upset of Iowa State.

