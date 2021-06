ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a man they say tried to steal a woman's purse, then stabbed someone. Police say as he tried to get away from the thrift store at Carlisle and Menaul, a bystander tried to stop him. That's when the man stabbed the bystander in the abdomen.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous photos/videos at p3tips.com/531.