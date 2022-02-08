NEW YORK (AP)Giannis Antetokounmpo will team up with two of his brothers to compete in a revamped Skills Challenge during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night.

The event is now a team format and the NBA Finals MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks will take part in it along with Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, and Alex of the NBA G League’s Raptors 905.

The NBA also announced the competitors for the slam dunk and 3-point contests that will take place Feb. 19 in Cleveland.

Three teams will compete in the Skills Challenge, which combines shooting, passing and dribbling. All-Star Darius Garland, rookie Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will represent the host Cavaliers, while No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Josh Giddey will comprise the rookie team.

The dunk contest field is New York’s Obi Toppin, the runner-up last season, along with Orlando guard Cole Anthony, Houston rookie Jalen Green and Golden State forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

All-Stars Trae Young of Atlanta, Zach LaVine of Chicago, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Fred VanVleet of Toronto are in the 3-point contest along with Brooklyn’s Patty Mills, Desmond Bane of Memphis, Luke Kennard of the Clippers and CJ McCollum, who Portland agreed to trade to New Orleans on Tuesday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports