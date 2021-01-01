After Hammon makes history, Spurs, Lakers set for replay

When San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon became the first woman to serve as head coach of an NBA team during the regular season Wednesday, she had little time to cherish the milestone after a loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s my job to go in there and be focused for those guys and make sure that I’m helping them do the things that will help us win,” Hammon said. “I really have not had time to reflect. I haven’t looked at my phone so I have no idea what is going on outside of AT&T Center tonight.”

Back inside the AT&T Center on Friday, the Spurs will face the Lakers for the second time in three days.

In Wednesday’s meeting, LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds as the Lakers rolled to a 121-107 decision. James also scored 10 or more points for the 1,000th consecutive game.

Hammon earned her place in league history after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter.

“She’s been putting in the work,” James said. “Anytime you put in the work then you’re rewarded with opportunities. … Tonight was a case where she got to step in and show her worth and show her talent and show her love for the game.”

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points, Anthony Davis had 20 and eight rebounds and Wesley Matthews made all six of his 3-pointer attempts for a season-high 18 points for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell added 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Dejounte Murray had a career-high 29 points with seven rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio, which dropped its second straight game after winning its initial two contests. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Patty Mills contributed 12 and Lonnie Walker IV finished with 11.

The Lakers, who led by as many as 18, took a 63-53 lead at the break and stayed in control the rest of the way. Despite committing 17 turnovers to 10 for the Spurs, the Lakers used their shooting to prevail, converting 56.1 percent from the floor compared to 46 percent for the Spurs.

Los Angeles also hit 14 of 26 3-pointers (53.8 percent) to 10 of 24 (41.7 percent) for San Antonio.

Despite the win, Schroder said the Lakers remain a work in progress with their new additions.

“It’s game by game. We got to get better as a team,” said Schroder, who was dealt to the Lakers by the Oklahoma City Thunder before the season. “We just try to figure each other out. I think it’s going to take a few more games. … I’m excited. I’m going to keep working with (Davis) on the pick-and-rolls, keep talking to LeBron and try to get better each night.”

The night, though, belonged to Hammon.

“It’s a big deal; it’s a substantial moment,” she said. “I say this a lot, but I try not to think about the huge picture and the huge aspect of it because it can get overwhelming.”

A victory, though, would have been even better.

“I would have liked a different outcome,” Hammon said. “Overall, I would have liked to get a win tonight more than anything.”

