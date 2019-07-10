Natalie Zamora signs a pro basketball contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former St. Pius basketball star Natalie Zamora is getting an opportunity to check out the pro game.

Zamora has signed on with a team in Norway. She spent her college years playing point guard for Fairleigh Dickinson. While at FDU, Zamora led the Northeastern Conference in steals per game for the 2018-19 season. She had 68 in total.

Zamora also led the Knights in three-point field goals with 31. Zamora was a mainstay on the court, leading the team in minutes. She also led in assists with 70, nearly doubling her teammate, who finished second in that category.

