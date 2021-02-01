NASCAR single-day tickets on sale for inaugural weekend at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans can now buy single-day tickets for either Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the NASCAR weekend event scheduled for late May at the Circuit of Americas. Also up for grabs are general admission and reserved seating three-day weekend packages, according to a news release. This is the first time NASCAR will be headed to Austin. The event is taking place May 21-23. Each day is packed with different events.

For Friday, May 21, fans will get to experience the first practice sessions for the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and the IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series.

On Saturday, May 22, ticket holders will get to see the Cup Series practice, as well as qualifying and races for the NXS, NCWTS and Lamborghini Series.

For the grand finale Sunday, fans will get to enjoy NCS qualifying, a second Lamborghini Series race and the first Cup Series race on the circuit. More specific details like race lengths and times will come out at a later date, the release said. You can check out the rough schedule online here.

How to buy tickets

You can buy tickets online through this website or by calling the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at (833) 450-2864. Below is a breakdown of the different packages and prices offered.