Mountain West college football to play 8-game schedule starting on October 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday night it will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning next month. That means Lobo football could be coming back this fall. However, in their announcement, the conference says games are subject to approval from state, county and local officials.

The games start the week of Oct. 24 with a league championship game on Dec. 19, which is similarly structured to what the Big Ten approved for its return to play last week. The Big Ten has been able to return to play by moving toward daily point-of-care testing.

In August, the Mountain West Conference made the announcement that they were postponing fall sports. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.