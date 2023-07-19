ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Morris Udeze is continuing his basketball journey on the professional level. The former Lobos big man has signed a one-year contract with King Szczecin of the Polish Basketball League.

In his lone season with the Lobos, Udeze proved to be a force down low. This season, Udeze led the Mountain West in rebounds with nearly 10 per game, as well as field goal percentage at 61%. His success with UNM landed him a spot in Reece’s College All-Star Game and the Portsmouth Invitational to get looked at by professional scouts.

While Udeze generated some interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, he went undrafted and did not sign with any NBA team. Udeze remained adamant about playing professionally and landed in Poland.

King Szczecin has found recent success in the Polska Liga Koszykówki (Polish Basketball League or PLK) and finished the 2022-23 season as the league champion. The PLK plays under FIBA rules and consists of 16 teams.